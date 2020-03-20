We have thousands of guardsmen ready to help the state respond to the coronavirus outbreak. See what the Indiana governor and Indiana adjutant general have to say about COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 12:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743826
|VIRIN:
|200320-Z-RU093-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736681
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Governor's Office activates Indiana National Guard amid COVID-19 pandemic, by SGT Tackora Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
