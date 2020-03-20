Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor's Office activates Indiana National Guard amid COVID-19 pandemic

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Tackora Hand 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    We have thousands of guardsmen ready to help the state respond to the coronavirus outbreak. See what the Indiana governor and Indiana adjutant general have to say about COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 12:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743826
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-RU093-001
    Filename: DOD_107736681
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Governor's Office activates Indiana National Guard amid COVID-19 pandemic

    TAGS

    Activation
    Indiana
    COVID-19

