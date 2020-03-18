Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOMDG COVID-19 Talk

    CANNON AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2020

    Video by Airman Christopher Storer 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Gogate and other members of the Cannon AFB Medical Group address the current situation of COVID-19, Cannon, and the Medical Clinic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743817
    VIRIN: 200321-F-VK515-001
    Filename: DOD_107736630
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: CANNON AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 SOMDG COVID-19 Talk, by Amn Christopher Storer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Clinic
    Cannon
    Virus
    Special Operations
    Medical Group
    27
    Cannon AFB
    AFSOC
    USAF
    MDG
    27 SOW
    Air Commando
    SOW
    27 SOMDG
    COVID-19

