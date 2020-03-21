Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A day in a life of an IDMT

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Daniella Pena-Pavao 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amanda Ramsey shares a day in her life as an Independent Duty Medical Technician under the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 08:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743816
    VIRIN: 200321-F-MN886-094
    Filename: DOD_107736611
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in a life of an IDMT, by SrA Daniella Pena-Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDICAL
    OUT REACH
    IDMT
    RED TAILS
    WOMEN
    AIRMAN
    USAF

