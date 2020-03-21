U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Amanda Ramsey shares a day in her life as an Independent Duty Medical Technician under the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 08:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743816
|VIRIN:
|200321-F-MN886-094
|Filename:
|DOD_107736611
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A day in a life of an IDMT, by SrA Daniella Pena-Pavao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
