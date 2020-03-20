Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SOUTHCOM Supports Transport of U.S. Citizens from Honduras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    This morning, in coordination with U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy Tegucigalpa, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III returned to the United States from Honduras' Soto Cano Air Base with about half of the members of the U.S. women's football team. Later today, the remaining members of the women's football team will arrive at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina on a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules. Through its Active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components, Air Mobility Command stands ready to do everything possible to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure we continue executing the rapid global mobility operations in support of the DHHS-led whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 03:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743807
    VIRIN: 200320-F-NR350-1001
    Filename: DOD_107736514
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Supports Transport of U.S. Citizens from Honduras, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    SOUTHCOM
    AMC
    Soto Cano
    Honduras
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT