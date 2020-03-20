SOUTHCOM Supports Transport of U.S. Citizens from Honduras

This morning, in coordination with U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy Tegucigalpa, a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III returned to the United States from Honduras' Soto Cano Air Base with about half of the members of the U.S. women's football team. Later today, the remaining members of the women's football team will arrive at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina on a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules. Through its Active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components, Air Mobility Command stands ready to do everything possible to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and ensure we continue executing the rapid global mobility operations in support of the DHHS-led whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.
