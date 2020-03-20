Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson Commissary COVID-19 Update

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Spc. Matthew Rabahy and Pfc. Kelsey Simmons

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Brian K. Wortinger, Fort Carson garrison commander, provides an update on the post's commissary's hours and regulations on March 20, 2020, Fort Carson, Colorado. Fort Carson leadership is doing everything it can to inform and protect it's Soldiers and Families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Matthew Rabahy and Pfc. Kelsey Simmons)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 08:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743806
    VIRIN: 200320-A-IW787-600
    Filename: DOD_107736503
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Commissary COVID-19 Update, by SPC Matthew Rabahy and PFC Kelsey Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson

