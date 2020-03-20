U.S. Marine Col. Charles B. Dockery, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Cain, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and LT. CMDR Sean P. Ouimet, the station public health emergency officer conduct a PSA on questions regarding COVID-19 and future impacts to the installation.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2020 01:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743801
|VIRIN:
|200320-M-EH415-844
|Filename:
|DOD_107736421
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar COVID-19 - PSA, by Sgt Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
