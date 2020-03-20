Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar COVID-19 - PSA

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jake McClung 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Col. Charles B. Dockery, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Sgt. Maj. Jason R. Cain, sergeant major of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and LT. CMDR Sean P. Ouimet, the station public health emergency officer conduct a PSA on questions regarding COVID-19 and future impacts to the installation.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.21.2020 01:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743801
    VIRIN: 200320-M-EH415-844
    Filename: DOD_107736421
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar COVID-19 - PSA, by Sgt Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCAS Miramar

