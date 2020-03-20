1229th Tent Set-Up (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1297th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, based in Havre de Grace, Maryland; 1729th Maintenance Company, based in Baltimore, Maryland; and 729th Quartermaster Composite Supply Company, based in Ellicott City, Maryland, setup up Deployable Rapid Assembly Shelters and medium tents in a parking lot outside of FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on March 20, 2020. The tents are set up in support of civil authorities in their efforts to provide COVID-19 testing to the community. More than 2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington, Sgt. Chazz Kibler, Sgt. Elise Moore).