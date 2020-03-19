Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Prepares for Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    U.S. Sailors move medical supplies aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) at Naval Base San Diego, March 19, 2020. Mercy is preparing to deploy in support of humanitarian assistance efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Morgan Nall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 21:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743791
    VIRIN: 200319-N-IA905-1001
    Filename: DOD_107736393
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    (T-AH 19)
    Coronavirus
    COVID_19
    COVID

