U.S. Sailors move medical supplies aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) at Naval Base San Diego, March 19, 2020. Mercy is preparing to deploy in support of humanitarian assistance efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Morgan Nall)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 21:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743791
|VIRIN:
|200319-N-IA905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107736393
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Prepares for Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
