Commander's update

Col. Miles Heaslip, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, provides information to Reservists regarding COVID-19 and its effects on wing operations March 20, 2020, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Begy)
|03.20.2020
|03.20.2020 18:41
|Briefings
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
