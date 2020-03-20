Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defenders Close gates on Maxwell and Gunter Annex

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Michael Hasenauer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Capt Marlon Lewis, 42 SFS, explains the gate closure posture.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 17:58
    Category:
    Video ID: 743770
    VIRIN: 200320-F-AQ084-255
    Filename: DOD_107736200
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders Close gates on Maxwell and Gunter Annex, by Michael Hasenauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Maxwell
    Gates
    Air University
    Closures
    Gunter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT