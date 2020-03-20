Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd MAW COVID-19 Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Cpl. Paige Stade 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marine Maj. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl and Sgt. Maj. Jacob M. Reiff pose for a video at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 20, 2020. The video informs Marines, Sailors and their families about actions being taken in place during the COVID-19. Heckl is the commanding general for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. Reiff is the sergeant major for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Paige C. Stade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 17:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743763
    VIRIN: 200320-M-TX843-1001
    Filename: DOD_107736096
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW COVID-19 Update, by Cpl Paige Stade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    cg
    2ND MAW
    update
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    sergeant major
    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    II MEF
    command deck
    COMMSTRAT
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT