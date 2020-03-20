2nd MAW COVID-19 Update

Marine Maj. Gen. Karsten S. Heckl and Sgt. Maj. Jacob M. Reiff pose for a video at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 20, 2020. The video informs Marines, Sailors and their families about actions being taken in place during the COVID-19. Heckl is the commanding general for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. Reiff is the sergeant major for 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Paige C. Stade)
