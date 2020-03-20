Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard activates Joint Task Force

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Leanna Maschino 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Interview with Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino, commander of the Oklahoma National Guard Joint Task Force, as he talks current missions with the Oklahoma National Guard’s Joint Task Force in response to COVID-19. The OKNG is prepared for upcoming missions that include planning and logistics alongside state agencies at the request of the governor and lead agency, the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 17:43
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:07:15
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    This work, Oklahoma National Guard activates Joint Task Force, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    OKNG_COVID19

