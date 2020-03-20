Interview with Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino, commander of the Oklahoma National Guard Joint Task Force, as he talks current missions with the Oklahoma National Guard’s Joint Task Force in response to COVID-19. The OKNG is prepared for upcoming missions that include planning and logistics alongside state agencies at the request of the governor and lead agency, the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 17:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|743762
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-NK138-551
|Filename:
|DOD_107736094
|Length:
|00:07:15
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard activates Joint Task Force, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
