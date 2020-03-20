Oklahoma National Guard activates Joint Task Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino discusses current missions with the Oklahoma National Guard’s Joint Task Force in response to COVID-19. The OKNG is prepared for upcoming missions that include planning and logistics alongside state agencies at the request of the governor and lead agency, the Oklahoma State Department of Health.



CG Information:



Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino (:03-:14)

Commander, Oklahoma National Guard Joint Task Force

Brig. Gen. Tommy Mancino also serves as executive officer for the Oklahoma Military Department and the assistant adjutant general (Army) for Oklahoma



Gary Cox, JD (:43-:49)

Commissioner, Oklahoma State Department of Health