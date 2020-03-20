Interview with Gary Cox, JD, commissioner for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, as he talks partnership with the Oklahoma National Guard during the response to COVID-19. The OKNG is prepared for upcoming missions that include planning and logistics alongside state agencies at the request of the governor and lead agency, the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 17:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|743760
|VIRIN:
|200320-A-NK138-222
|Filename:
|DOD_107736065
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard activates Joint Task Force, by Leanna Maschino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT