A message from Rear Arm. Jack Vogt, commander 13th District, and Master Chief Jason Wong, command master chief, on the impact of COVID-19 to the Coast Guard workforce in the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 17:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|743757
|VIRIN:
|200320-G-SG988-1919
|Filename:
|DOD_107736052
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Message from Coast Guard 13th District Leadership on COVID-19, by PO2 Steven Strohmaier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
