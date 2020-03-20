Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WHASC opens drive-thru screening, testing BROLL package

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    59th Medical Wing Public Affairs

    Beginning Friday, March 20, the 59th Medical Wing will implement a COVID-19 drive-thru screening process at Wilford Hall to help identify people with COVID-19 indicators before they enter the hospital, reducing the health risk to our beneficiaries, visitors, staff and family members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743753
    VIRIN: 200320-F-TY749-0001
    Filename: DOD_107736037
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHASC opens drive-thru screening, testing BROLL package, by TSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MEDICAL
    TESTING
    WILFORD HALL
    WARRIOR MEDICS
    59TH MEDICAL WING
    59 MDW
    WHASC
    WILFORD HALL AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTER
    COVID-19
    CORONA VIRUS

