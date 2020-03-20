Members of the 21 Medical Group from Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, work a Point Of Testing line Friday, March 23, 2020. The Point Of Testing line allows personnel deemed qualified to be tested for COVID-19 while limiting their contact and exposure to the rest of the base populace.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 16:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743752
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-UG194-740
|Filename:
|DOD_107736024
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Peterson Air Force Base COVID-19 Point of Testing, by TSgt Brian Bender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT