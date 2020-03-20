Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson Air Force Base COVID-19 Point of Testing

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brian Bender 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 21 Medical Group from Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, work a Point Of Testing line Friday, March 23, 2020. The Point Of Testing line allows personnel deemed qualified to be tested for COVID-19 while limiting their contact and exposure to the rest of the base populace.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743752
    VIRIN: 200320-F-UG194-740
    Filename: DOD_107736024
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson Air Force Base COVID-19 Point of Testing, by TSgt Brian Bender, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Peterson Air Force Base
    21 MDG
    COVID-19

