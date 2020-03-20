Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pennsylvania National Guard support Montgomery County COVID-19 Test Site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UPPER DUBLIN, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    Nearly 80 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are assisting Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency with operating a COVID-19 testing site in Upper Dublin Township today.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743751
    VIRIN: 200320-F-QH938-227
    Filename: DOD_107735996
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: UPPER DUBLIN, PA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard support Montgomery County COVID-19 Test Site, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    US Air Force
    US Army
    National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    28th ID
    111th Attack Wing
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    PANG. 193rd Special Operations Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT