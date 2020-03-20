Nearly 80 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are assisting Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency with operating a COVID-19 testing site in Upper Dublin Township today.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743751
|VIRIN:
|200320-F-QH938-227
|Filename:
|DOD_107735996
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|UPPER DUBLIN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania National Guard support Montgomery County COVID-19 Test Site, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS
