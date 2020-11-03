Air Force Materiel Command holds it’s annual award banquet March 11, 2020 at the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Airmen from across the country came together to hear who would be named the best in their nine respective categories for 2019. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing)
|03.11.2020
|03.20.2020 16:32
|Package
|743746
|200311-F-F3456-1001
|DOD_107735945
|01:02:33
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
This work, Air Force Materiel Command 2020 Annual Excellence Awards, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
