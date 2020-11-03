Air Force Materiel Command 2020 Annual Excellence Awards

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Materiel Command holds it’s annual award banquet March 11, 2020 at the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Airmen from across the country came together to hear who would be named the best in their nine respective categories for 2019. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing)