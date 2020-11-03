Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Materiel Command 2020 Annual Excellence Awards

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Materiel Command holds it’s annual award banquet March 11, 2020 at the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Airmen from across the country came together to hear who would be named the best in their nine respective categories for 2019. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 16:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743746
    VIRIN: 200311-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_107735945
    Length: 01:02:33
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Materiel Command 2020 Annual Excellence Awards, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Airmen
    Awards
    Civilian
    Air Force
    AFMC

