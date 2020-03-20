Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army STEM perfects pistol grip

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Video by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The U.S. Army utilizes STEM for countless problems and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit is no different. Our Soldiers compete against the top marksmen in the nation, and even the world at times. So to achieve that level of expertise, the firearms our Soldiers use need to meet their level of skill. This is where the USAMU Custom Firearms Shop steps in to fill the gap. Check out this video to see how our Soldiers employed STEM to perfect a pistol grip for our Action Shooting Team.

    If you are interested in a STEM field, make sure you check out www.goarmy.com. The U.S. Army has more than 150 job fields, with many of those in STEM, so there is bound to be one that fits your goals.


    * Video clips shot by James Steers and Michelle Lunato.
    * Video produced by James Steers

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 12:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743726
    VIRIN: 200320-A-ZG886-787
    Filename: DOD_107735376
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army STEM perfects pistol grip, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

