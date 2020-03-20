Army STEM perfects pistol grip

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army utilizes STEM for countless problems and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit is no different. Our Soldiers compete against the top marksmen in the nation, and even the world at times. So to achieve that level of expertise, the firearms our Soldiers use need to meet their level of skill. This is where the USAMU Custom Firearms Shop steps in to fill the gap. Check out this video to see how our Soldiers employed STEM to perfect a pistol grip for our Action Shooting Team.



If you are interested in a STEM field, make sure you check out www.goarmy.com. The U.S. Army has more than 150 job fields, with many of those in STEM, so there is bound to be one that fits your goals.





* Video clips shot by James Steers and Michelle Lunato.

* Video produced by James Steers