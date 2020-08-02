Farewell 0349

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 916th Air Refueling Wing and Retirees came together during a unit training assembly Saturday, February 8, to commemorate the first KC-135R Stratotanker that called Seymour Johnson it's home since 1995. Stratotanker 0349 was the last KC-135R to leave Seymour Johnson and on February 25, 2020, they said their final farewell.