    Farewell 0349

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Terrica Jones 

    916th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 916th Air Refueling Wing and Retirees came together during a unit training assembly Saturday, February 8, to commemorate the first KC-135R Stratotanker that called Seymour Johnson it's home since 1995. Stratotanker 0349 was the last KC-135R to leave Seymour Johnson and on February 25, 2020, they said their final farewell.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 12:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743724
    VIRIN: 200208-F-ME609-1001
    Filename: DOD_107735371
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Hometown: DURHAM, NC, US
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Farewell 0349, by TSgt Terrica Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #ReserveReform #ReserveResilient #ReserveReady #916ARW #LastTailOut #KC135 #SeymourJohnsonAFB #911AR

