Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 testing swabs arrive in Memphis

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Air crew from Travis Air Force Base and the 164th Airlift Wing unload COVID-19 testing swabs at the Memphis Air National Guard Base in Memphis, Tennessee, March 19, 2020. Approximately 500,000 testing swabs and supplies were flown from Aviano Air Base, Italy, to the FedEx hub in Memphis, Tennessee, to be distributed to medical facilities across the U.S. The mission follows the first Air Mobility Command-directed mission on March 16-17, which also transported 500,000 testing swabs in support of a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services-led, whole-of-government effort to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. The swabs are produced by the Italian company Copan Diagnostics, Inc., which continues to produce sufficient quantity to satisfy Italian and global requirements. As the U.S. continues to buy these swabs, AMC's active, Reserve, and Air National Guard components are honored to help transport our Italian partner's generous support to help the American people. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Tra'Vonna Hawkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743723
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-NW664-011
    Filename: DOD_107735370
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 testing swabs arrive in Memphis, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    ANG
    AMC
    164th
    164th Airlift Wing
    164 AW
    Memphis Air National Guard
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT