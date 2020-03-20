NATO Secretary General responds to COVID-19 outbreak - International

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO, together with other international organisations, is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and all NATO Allies have taken measures to respond. NATO has been implementing robust measures to limit the spread of the virus; to reduce the risks to our soldiers, civilians, and communities; and to ensure that our essential work continues – to maintain deterrence and defence for our nations. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed media on March 19, saying: "NATO’s ability to conduct operations has not been undermined. Our forces remain ready, and our work goes on." He added: “This is an unprecedented crisis. But we have overcome crises before. And together, we will overcome the coronavirus crisis.”

Teaser

Transcript

AUDIO DESCRIPTION --SOUNDBITE—(ENGLISH) Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General “The coronavirus outbreak has made clear that many of the challenges we face are too great for any one nation or organisation to face alone. This is an unprecedented crisis. But we have overcome crises before. And together, we will overcome the coronavirus crisis.” --SOUNDBITE—(ENGLISH) Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General “The health and safety of our personnel both military and civilian is paramount. And it is vital to maintaining our readiness. From the beginning, NATO has been implementing robust measures to limit the spread of the virus, to reduce the risks to our soldiers and civilians, and the communities they serve. And to ensure that our essential work continues to maintain deterrence and defence for our nations. NATO’s ability to conduct operations has not been undermined. Our forces remain ready and our work goes on, including in our multinational battlegroups in the east of our Alliance, NATO Air Policing, our maritime deployments and our missions from Afghanistan to Kosovo.” --SOUNDBITE—(ENGLISH) Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General “It is more important than ever that we stand together, work together and support each other. That is what NATO is all about — the simple and powerful idea that we are stronger together than alone.”

