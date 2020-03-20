U.S. Navy Atlantic Behavioral Response Study (BRS)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



200320-N-N0701-0001 NORFOLK (March 20, 2020) The U.S. Navy funded an Atlantic Behavioral Response Study (BRS) to look at the response of tagged beaked and pilot whales to controlled exposure experiments of mid-frequency active sonar. The research, which began in 2017, will allow researchers and U.S. Navy environmental planners to predict the likelihood of a marine mammal’s reaction to a given sound. Copyright disclaimer: (c) 2019 U.S. Government as represented by the Secretary of the Navy. All rights reserved. Portions of the audio and video of this production are subject to copyrights owned or administrated by other entities, including Pond5 and Firstcom Music, Duke University Marine Laboratory or others; and copying of such portions independently of this production is prohibited without the permission of the owner or administrator of that copyright. (U.S. Navy video/Released)