    U.S. Navy Atlantic Behavioral Response Study (BRS)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    200320-N-N0701-0001 NORFOLK (March 20, 2020) The U.S. Navy funded an Atlantic Behavioral Response Study (BRS) to look at the response of tagged beaked and pilot whales to controlled exposure experiments of mid-frequency active sonar. The research, which began in 2017, will allow researchers and U.S. Navy environmental planners to predict the likelihood of a marine mammal’s reaction to a given sound. Copyright disclaimer: (c) 2019 U.S. Government as represented by the Secretary of the Navy. All rights reserved. Portions of the audio and video of this production are subject to copyrights owned or administrated by other entities, including Pond5 and Firstcom Music, Duke University Marine Laboratory or others; and copying of such portions independently of this production is prohibited without the permission of the owner or administrator of that copyright. (U.S. Navy video/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743705
    VIRIN: 200320-N-N0701-0001
    Filename: DOD_107735275
    Length: 00:07:41
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    environmental
    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    sonar
    Atlantic Ocean
    U.S. Navy
    marine mammals
    whales
    sound
    USFFC
    Behavioral Response Study (BRS)
    tagged whales

