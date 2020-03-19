Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNA COVID-19_Message_19MAR20

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke 

    United States Naval Academy

    Update on the impact COVID-19 has had on USNA and the actions taken to date.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 10:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 743698
    VIRIN: 200319-N-MC499-0001
    PIN: 21401
    Filename: DOD_107735228
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNA COVID-19_Message_19MAR20, by PO2 Nathan Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USNA
    Superintendent
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT