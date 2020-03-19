Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO’s Message to the Fleet on Coronavirus

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    Washington, D.C. (March 19, 2020) Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday provides an update on the U.S. Navy's response to COVID19.

    Shipmates, it’s the 19th of March, 2020, and a lot has changed in the past week. The impacts of the coronavirus are changing daily life for all of us.
    Our focus right now is threefold: We must protect our people. We must maintain mission readiness. And finally, we have to support the whole-of-government effort." Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday.

