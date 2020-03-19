Washington, D.C. (March 19, 2020) Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday provides an update on the U.S. Navy's response to COVID19.
Shipmates, it’s the 19th of March, 2020, and a lot has changed in the past week. The impacts of the coronavirus are changing daily life for all of us.
Our focus right now is threefold: We must protect our people. We must maintain mission readiness. And finally, we have to support the whole-of-government effort." Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 09:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743692
|VIRIN:
|200319-N-TR763-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107735194
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CNO’s Message to the Fleet on Coronavirus, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
