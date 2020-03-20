Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Low-Level Flying

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Capt. Cody “ShIV” Wilton, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs low-leveling flying over southern Arizona, March 21, 2018. Although he is assigned to the A-10 Demo Team, Wilton maintains combat mission readiness.

    Video by Air Force Senior Airman Betty Chevalier

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 09:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743690
    VIRIN: 200320-D-AR128-085
    Filename: DOD_107735186
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Low-Level Flying, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    close air support
    lethality
    DGOV
    KnowYourMil

