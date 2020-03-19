Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Health Emergency Officer

    MAXWELL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Michael Hasenauer, Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard and Tech. Sgt. Robert Webb

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maj Sequeira, 42 MDG Public Health Emergency Officer.
    The 42nd Med Group is prepared to take care of all of Maxwell-Gunter during this COVID-19 pandemic. Please call the clinic at 953-3368 if you feel you have contracted COVID-19 or need other medical assitance.
    Stay strong Maxwell-Gunter.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 08:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743687
    VIRIN: 200319-F-AQ084-826
    Filename: DOD_107735163
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MAXWELL, AL, US 
    Public Health
    42 MDG
    COVID-19

