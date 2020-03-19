Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense Tests Hypersonic Glide Body

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, HI (March 19, 2020) The Department of Defense successfully tested a hypersonic glide body in a flight experiment conducted from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, March 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time (HST). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Army jointly executed the launch of a common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB), which flew at hypersonic speed to a designated impact point.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 08:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743686
    VIRIN: 200319-N-NO101-0002
    Filename: DOD_107735161
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Defense Tests Hypersonic Glide Body, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    Hypersonic
    PMRF
    experiment

