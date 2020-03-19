Department of Defense Tests Hypersonic Glide Body

Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, HI (March 19, 2020) The Department of Defense successfully tested a hypersonic glide body in a flight experiment conducted from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii, March 19 at approximately 10:30 p.m. local time (HST). The U.S. Navy and U.S. Army jointly executed the launch of a common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB), which flew at hypersonic speed to a designated impact point.
