    Medical screeings begin at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport

    PUERTO RICO

    03.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. Josue Rivera 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the Puerto Rico National Guard working for Task Force Puerto Rico as part of Operation Strong Front are briefed on the proper process of preparing their personal protective equipment before beginning their shift of screening of all the passengers arriving at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 18.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743685
    VIRIN: 200318-A-PT414-337
    Filename: DOD_107735160
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical screeings begin at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, by SGT Josue Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    puerto rico
    screenings
    national guard
    covid19

