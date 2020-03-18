Medical screeings begin at Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen of the Puerto Rico National Guard working for Task Force Puerto Rico as part of Operation Strong Front are briefed on the proper process of preparing their personal protective equipment before beginning their shift of screening of all the passengers arriving at the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport, Carolina, Puerto Rico, March 18.