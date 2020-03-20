Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Europe- Mobile Friendly Video

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.20.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Stephen Froeber 

    131st Bomb Wing

    B-2s from the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings participate in Bomber Task Force Europe. Several different total force teams integrate at all hours of the day to ensure that the B-2s can always be ready to strike anywhere in the world. Music by MSgt Stephen Froeber

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 07:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 743684
    VIRIN: 200320-Z-PG788-001
    Filename: DOD_107735158
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

