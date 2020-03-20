Bomber Task Force Europe- Mobile Friendly Video

B-2s from the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings participate in Bomber Task Force Europe. Several different total force teams integrate at all hours of the day to ensure that the B-2s can always be ready to strike anywhere in the world. Music by MSgt Stephen Froeber
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|743684
|VIRIN:
|200320-Z-PG788-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107735158
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
