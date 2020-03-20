Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airframe: A-10 Thunderbolt II

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The A-10 Thunderbolt II is a single-seat, twin-turbofan aircraft designed specifically for close air support and ground-attack missions against armored vehicles.The aircraft’s subsonic speed and large, straight-wing design provide extreme maneuverability at low altitudes and extended time on target above the battlefield. The airframe was designed as a short-takeoff-and-landing platform for the 30 mm GAU-8 cannon, capable of firing 3,900 depleted-uranium shells per minute. With its ability to carry the AGM-65 Maverick air-to-surface missile and laser-guided bombs, the A-10 can destroy enemy armor at close range or from a standoff position.


    Video by Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Negrete and Andrew Arthur Breese, Airman Magazin

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 07:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743683
    VIRIN: 200320-D-AR128-770
    Filename: DOD_107735155
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airframe: A-10 Thunderbolt II, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

