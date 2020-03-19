Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NDW Ombudsman Resources

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chidi Amadi 

    Naval District Washington

    Carrie Mast, Naval District Washington Work and Life Family Coordinator, discusses the role of the Navy Ombudsman and how you can reach out to your command ombudsman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 06:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743679
    VIRIN: 200319-N-IG696-005
    Filename: DOD_107735119
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDW Ombudsman Resources, by PO2 Chidi Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NDW
    Naval District Washington
    Ombudsman
    Navy
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT