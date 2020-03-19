Chronicles of Sasebo - Eriko Kawahara

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743676" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eriko Kawahara, the Fleet and Family Support Center’s training specialist, is one of the first people you’ll meet when you arrive to Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo, Japan. At her area orientation brief, be prepared for a pleasant surprise as you receive information with a dash of comedy.