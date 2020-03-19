Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chronicles of Sasebo - Eriko Kawahara

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stephen Stromberg 

    AFN Sasebo

    Eriko Kawahara, the Fleet and Family Support Center’s training specialist, is one of the first people you’ll meet when you arrive to Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo, Japan. At her area orientation brief, be prepared for a pleasant surprise as you receive information with a dash of comedy.

    This work, Chronicles of Sasebo - Eriko Kawahara, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    AFN Sasebo
    Asia

