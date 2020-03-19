Eriko Kawahara, the Fleet and Family Support Center’s training specialist, is one of the first people you’ll meet when you arrive to Commander, Fleet Activities, Sasebo, Japan. At her area orientation brief, be prepared for a pleasant surprise as you receive information with a dash of comedy.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 06:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743676
|VIRIN:
|200320-N-TA947-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107735110
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chronicles of Sasebo - Eriko Kawahara, by PO3 Stephen Stromberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT