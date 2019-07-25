Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Europe Best Sniper Team Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    07.25.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Praxedis Pineda 

    AFN Bavaria

    The annual multi-day competition, with approximately 30 events, tests multinational sniper squads on land navigation, advanced marksmanship, medical simulations and more.

    There are more than 30 sniper teams from 16 nations competing in the U.S. Army Europe-directed, 7th Army Training Command-hosted, European Best Sniper Team Competition held at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, from July 20-26, 2019.



    The Europe Best Sniper Team Competition will test competitor's marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while engaging in teambuilding competition. The teams are Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. Teams from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the 173 Airborne Brigade and Joint Multinational Readiness Center will represent 7th ATC.



    This annual competitive event has previously been known as European Best Squad and European Best Sniper Squad.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2019
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 08:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743670
    VIRIN: 190725-A-UK617-001
    Filename: DOD_107735006
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Europe Best Sniper Team Competition, by SSG Praxedis Pineda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Compete
    Sniper
    Competition
    Partnership
    Best
    7ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT