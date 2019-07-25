The annual multi-day competition, with approximately 30 events, tests multinational sniper squads on land navigation, advanced marksmanship, medical simulations and more.
There are more than 30 sniper teams from 16 nations competing in the U.S. Army Europe-directed, 7th Army Training Command-hosted, European Best Sniper Team Competition held at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, from July 20-26, 2019.
The Europe Best Sniper Team Competition will test competitor's marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while engaging in teambuilding competition. The teams are Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. Teams from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, the 173 Airborne Brigade and Joint Multinational Readiness Center will represent 7th ATC.
This annual competitive event has previously been known as European Best Squad and European Best Sniper Squad.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2020 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743670
|VIRIN:
|190725-A-UK617-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107735006
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Europe Best Sniper Team Competition, by SSG Praxedis Pineda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT