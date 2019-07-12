Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kamakura - The Great Buddha and Hasedera - BROLL

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.07.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Price    

    AFN Sasebo

    200320-N-FQ994-001 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 20, 2020) Kamakura is a small city and a very popular tourist location in Japan located approximately one hour south of Tokyo. Often revered for a large number of temples and shrines, Kamakura offers many historic sites of pilgrimage, monuments, and also beaches. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2019
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 02:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743668
    VIRIN: 200320-N-FQ994-001
    Filename: DOD_107734988
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Japan
    Temples
    Monument
    Tourism
    Kamakura
    BROLL
    Statues
    The Great Buddha
    Hasedera

