Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll: New Jersey National Guard receives protective gear from New Jersey Department of Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers with the 143rd Transportation Company work with the New Jersey Department of Health loading protective gear onto LMTV's at Hall’s Warehouse Corp in South Plainfield, N.J., March 19, 2020. The protective gear will be used by first responders and the National Guard manning a mobile testing facility at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J. The 143rd is one of several New Jersey units called to state active duty to assist state and local authorities with the COVID-19 virus response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 22:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743655
    VIRIN: 200319-Z-NI803-0002
    Filename: DOD_107734831
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: New Jersey National Guard receives protective gear from New Jersey Department of Health, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    virus
    response
    protective gear
    LMTV
    NJ
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Department of Health
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NJDOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT