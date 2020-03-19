B-Roll: New Jersey National Guard receives protective gear from New Jersey Department of Health

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743655" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers with the 143rd Transportation Company work with the New Jersey Department of Health loading protective gear onto LMTV's at Hall’s Warehouse Corp in South Plainfield, N.J., March 19, 2020. The protective gear will be used by first responders and the National Guard manning a mobile testing facility at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J. The 143rd is one of several New Jersey units called to state active duty to assist state and local authorities with the COVID-19 virus response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)