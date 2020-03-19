B-Roll: New Jersey National Guard receives protective gear from New Jersey Department of Health

New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers with the 143rd Transportation Company work with the New Jersey Department of Health loading protective gear onto LMTV's at Hall’s Warehouse Corp in South Plainfield, N.J., March 19, 2020. The protective gear will be used by first responders and the National Guard manning a mobile testing facility at Bergen Community College in Paramus, N.J. The 143rd is one of several New Jersey units called to state active duty to assist state and local authorities with the COVID-19 virus response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
