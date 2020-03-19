Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Signal Battalion's Signal Corps Birthday Shoutout

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Beckstrom 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    30th Signal Battalion in Hawaii does a shoutout Birthday Video for the Army Signal Corps 160th Birthday.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 21:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743654
    VIRIN: 200319-A-NU445-075
    PIN: 31920
    Filename: DOD_107734813
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Signal Battalion's Signal Corps Birthday Shoutout, by SSG David Beckstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Birthday
    Hawaii
    Army Signal Corps
    30th Signal Battalion
    Signal Coprs
    Signal Corps 160th Birthday

