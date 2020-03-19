Oregon National Guard Soldiers in conjunction with the Oregon Health Authority assembles the Oregon Medical Station (OMS) on Friday, March 20 in the Jackman Long building at the Salem Fairgrounds. The OMS is a temporary mobile facility dedicated for emergency use in situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile facility will provide an alternate site for 250 patients currently in nursing home care.
The OMS is one component of Oregon’s larger emergency preparedness plan. Here is a snapshot of the facility:
It will include beds, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment to support 250 patients.
It will be staffed by members of the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon (SERV-OR) and the Oregon Disaster Medical Team (ODMT).
It will have staffing for 24/7 operations.
It will be housed in the Jackman Long building at the Salem Fairgrounds in a state-owned building.
It will use dedicated supplies that have been stored in Salem at the State and Federal Surplus Property.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743653
|VIRIN:
|200319-A-LM216-794
|Filename:
|DOD_107734812
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oregon Medical Station set-up time lapse, by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT