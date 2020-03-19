Oregon Medical Station set-up time lapse

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743653" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Oregon National Guard Soldiers in conjunction with the Oregon Health Authority assembles the Oregon Medical Station (OMS) on Friday, March 20 in the Jackman Long building at the Salem Fairgrounds. The OMS is a temporary mobile facility dedicated for emergency use in situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile facility will provide an alternate site for 250 patients currently in nursing home care.





The OMS is one component of Oregon’s larger emergency preparedness plan. Here is a snapshot of the facility:



It will include beds, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment to support 250 patients.

It will be staffed by members of the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon (SERV-OR) and the Oregon Disaster Medical Team (ODMT).

It will have staffing for 24/7 operations.

It will be housed in the Jackman Long building at the Salem Fairgrounds in a state-owned building.

It will use dedicated supplies that have been stored in Salem at the State and Federal Surplus Property.