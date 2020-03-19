Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New Jersey National Guard prepares for COVID-19 response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEANECK, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Army National Guard 1st Lt. David Rosone, commander of the 508th Military Police Company, talks about the upcoming mission of the 508th and the 143rd Transportation Company in Bergen County, N.J., March 19, 2020. The New Jersey National Guard has mobilized more than 150 members to support state and local authorities with the COVID-19 response efforts.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 22:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743652
    VIRIN: 200319-Z-NI803-0001
    Filename: DOD_107734787
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: TEANECK, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard prepares for COVID-19 response, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    response
    U.S. Army
    USA
    Army
    NJ
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    143rd Transportation Company
    NJANG
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    NJNG
    508th Military Police Company
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT