New Jersey National Guard prepares for COVID-19 response

New Jersey Army National Guard 1st Lt. David Rosone, commander of the 508th Military Police Company, talks about the upcoming mission of the 508th and the 143rd Transportation Company in Bergen County, N.J., March 19, 2020. The New Jersey National Guard has mobilized more than 150 members to support state and local authorities with the COVID-19 response efforts.