    The Skies Over Cobra Gold 2020

    THAILAND

    03.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    13th Air Expeditionary Group is made up of the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons out of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and the 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. Together, they are the main air component of exercise Cobra Gold 2020. Working alongside their Royal Thai Air Force counterparts, the 13th trains to make sure their tactical air support skills are top notch.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.20.2020 01:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743650
    VIRIN: 200305-F-EU981-850
    Filename: DOD_107734779
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Skies Over Cobra Gold 2020, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Thai Air Force
    Thailand
    Cobra Gold 2020

