The Skies Over Cobra Gold 2020

13th Air Expeditionary Group is made up of the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons out of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and the 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. Together, they are the main air component of exercise Cobra Gold 2020. Working alongside their Royal Thai Air Force counterparts, the 13th trains to make sure their tactical air support skills are top notch.
