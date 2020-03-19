Col Michael Drowley gives DM an update on COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 19:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743644
|VIRIN:
|200319-F-FZ485-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107734734
|Length:
|00:06:48
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 20200319 COVID-19 Update [Evening], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT