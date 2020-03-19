Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Guard Unit Setup Tent for Emergency Triage

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thaddeus Harrington 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Maryland Army National Guard’s 224th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in Olney, Maryland, setup a medium tent outside the emergency room at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 19, 2020. The tent and and up to 30 medical Soldiers are present to support the hospital staff in emergency triage situation. Over 2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 18:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743637
    VIRIN: 200319-A-CY398-076
    Filename: DOD_107734605
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    This work, Maryland Guard Unit Setup Tent for Emergency Triage, by SFC Thaddeus Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MDNG
    COVID-19
    MDNGCovid19Response

