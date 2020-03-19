Maryland Guard Unit Setup Tent for Emergency Triage

Members of the Maryland Army National Guard’s 224th Medical Company Area Support, headquartered in Olney, Maryland, setup a medium tent outside the emergency room at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 19, 2020. The tent and and up to 30 medical Soldiers are present to support the hospital staff in emergency triage situation. Over 2,000 Maryland National Guard members are activated to support Maryland’s response to COVID-19. The MDNG is working in close coordination with many agencies to support civil authorities to augment civil agency capabilities. MDNG capabilities include medical augmentation, transportation support, food distribution, and more.
