Coast Guard medically evacuates man with lacerations near St. Petersburg

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medically evacuated a 31-year-old Ukrainian man from a cruise ship 20 miles west of St. Petersburg, Florida and safely transported the man to Tampa General Hospital March 19, 2020. The medevac request came from medical personnel aboard the vessel who said the man had lacerations to his arm and torso. (U.S. Coast Guard video).