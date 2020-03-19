Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medically evacuates man with lacerations near St. Petersburg

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medically evacuated a 31-year-old Ukrainian man from a cruise ship 20 miles west of St. Petersburg, Florida and safely transported the man to Tampa General Hospital March 19, 2020. The medevac request came from medical personnel aboard the vessel who said the man had lacerations to his arm and torso. (U.S. Coast Guard video).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743636
    VIRIN: 031920-G-MQ432-001
    Filename: DOD_107734596
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medically evacuates man with lacerations near St. Petersburg, by PO1 Ayla Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Tampa Bay

