Members of the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) assist state partner agencies by manning phone lines at the West Virginia Poison Center, part of the statewide Coronavirus 2019/COVID-19 response efforts, March 19, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia. The members are answering questions and inquiries from concerned citizens on a hotline established as part of an interagency whole-of-government approach in response to the ongoing pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 17:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743634
|VIRIN:
|200319-Z-FC129-901
|Filename:
|DOD_107734587
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, W.Va. guard assist with COVID-19 Hotline, by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT