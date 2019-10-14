One More Day: Episode 11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Come check out episode 11 of our "One More Day" video series!

An in-depth series about the experiences of Marine recruits from their time processing at the Military Entrance Processing Station to Graduation. Unlike many documentaries about the Marine Corps, this series is told by the recruits and drill instructors from a fly-on-the-wall perspective. Join us for new episodes.