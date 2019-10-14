Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One More Day: Episode 11

    10.14.2019

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Come check out episode 11 of our "One More Day" video series!
    An in-depth series about the experiences of Marine recruits from their time processing at the Military Entrance Processing Station to Graduation. Unlike many documentaries about the Marine Corps, this series is told by the recruits and drill instructors from a fly-on-the-wall perspective. Join us for new episodes.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2019
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 16:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 743625
    VIRIN: 190521-M-CU144-001
    Filename: DOD_107734402
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, One More Day: Episode 11, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usmc
    gear
    boot camp
    drill instructors
    mcrd
    Marines
    training
    devil dogs
    one more day
    life in boot camp

