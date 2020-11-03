Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Firefighter Fundamental Course B-Roll 1

    RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Sanchez 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    22 NATO Firefighter students come to take part in a firefighter fundamental course hosted by the 435th Construction and Training Squadron on Ramstein Air Base, in March 11, 2020. The course involves multiple scenarios and locations including a structure fire house, a model aircraft of a C-130 and for the first time at Ramstein, an F-15 MAFT, mobile aircraft fire trainer.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 743611
    VIRIN: 200311-F-WY757-981
    Filename: DOD_107734144
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: RP, DE
    Fire
    NATO
    USAFE
    F-15
    Preparedness
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    Firefighters
    Building Partnerships
    435th CTS
    435th Construction and Training Squadron
    Strengthening Alliances
    F15 MAFT
    F-15 Mobile Aircraft Fire Trainer

