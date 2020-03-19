COVID-19 Update: U.S. Army Reserve commanding general gives guidance to unit commanders and Soldiers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen Charles D. Luckey, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, gives guidance to unit commanders and Soldiers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Specifically he addresses the suspension of battle assembly training, the stop of military travel and precautions to take to defend personal and public health. (U.S. Army Reserve video)