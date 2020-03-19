Lt. Gen Charles D. Luckey, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, gives guidance to unit commanders and Soldiers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Specifically he addresses the suspension of battle assembly training, the stop of military travel and precautions to take to defend personal and public health. (U.S. Army Reserve video)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|743607
|VIRIN:
|200319-A-SZ193-016
|Filename:
|DOD_107734114
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, COVID-19 Update: U.S. Army Reserve commanding general gives guidance to unit commanders and Soldiers, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, Calvin Reimold and SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
