    COVID-19 Update: U.S. Army Reserve commanding general gives guidance to unit commanders and Soldiers

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Spc. Maria Elena Casneiro, Calvin Reimold and Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Lt. Gen Charles D. Luckey, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, gives guidance to unit commanders and Soldiers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Specifically he addresses the suspension of battle assembly training, the stop of military travel and precautions to take to defend personal and public health. (U.S. Army Reserve video)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 743607
    VIRIN: 200319-A-SZ193-016
    Filename: DOD_107734114
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Update: U.S. Army Reserve commanding general gives guidance to unit commanders and Soldiers, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, Calvin Reimold and SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARC
    Army Reserve
    battle assembly
    LTG Luckey
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    corona virus

