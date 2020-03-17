B-2 Time Lapses and Take Offs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/743598" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-2s at RAF Fairford participate in Bomber Task Force Europe. This B-Roll packages showcases both maintainers and operators preparing a launch at all hours of the day through time lapse and regular footage. The aircraft is deployed as part of Bomber Task Force Europe, which tests the readiness of the Airmen and equipment that support it, as well as their collective ability to operate at forward locations. U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts such operations across the globe to demonstrate U.S. commitment to collective defense as these aircraft, Airmen and key support equipment from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities.