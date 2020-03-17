Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Time Lapses and Take Offs

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.17.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Stephen Froeber 

    131st Bomb Wing

    B-2s at RAF Fairford participate in Bomber Task Force Europe. This B-Roll packages showcases both maintainers and operators preparing a launch at all hours of the day through time lapse and regular footage. The aircraft is deployed as part of Bomber Task Force Europe, which tests the readiness of the Airmen and equipment that support it, as well as their collective ability to operate at forward locations. U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts such operations across the globe to demonstrate U.S. commitment to collective defense as these aircraft, Airmen and key support equipment from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    United Kingdom
    RAF Fairford
    Whiteman Air Force Base
    B-2
    Stealth Bomber
    USAFE
    England
    B-2 Bomber
    EUCOM
    Airman
    Air Power
    509th Bomb Wing
    B-2 Spirit
    131st Bomb Wing
    110th Bomb Squadron
    509BW
    131BW
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 2020

