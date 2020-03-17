B-2s at RAF Fairford participate in Bomber Task Force Europe. This B-Roll packages showcases both maintainers and operators preparing a launch at all hours of the day through time lapse and regular footage. The aircraft is deployed as part of Bomber Task Force Europe, which tests the readiness of the Airmen and equipment that support it, as well as their collective ability to operate at forward locations. U.S. Strategic Command routinely conducts such operations across the globe to demonstrate U.S. commitment to collective defense as these aircraft, Airmen and key support equipment from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, integrate with Geographic Combatant Command operations and activities.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2020 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|743598
|VIRIN:
|200317-Z-PG788-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107734026
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-2 Time Lapses and Take Offs, by MSgt Stephen Froeber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT