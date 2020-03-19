Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CJTF-HOA and Camp Lemonnier COVID-19 Announcement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mike Turello, commanding general, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, and U.S. Navy Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier Djibouti, speak about the Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.19.2020 13:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 743597
    VIRIN: 200319-F-LN908-584
    Filename: DOD_107734023
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA and Camp Lemonnier COVID-19 Announcement, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT